Contrasting Precision Optics (POCI) and Its Competitors

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -661.11% -41.82% -23.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Optics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 108 635 1763 79 2.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 67.45%. Given Precision Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $20.42 million -$930,000.00 50.36 Precision Optics Competitors $1.03 billion $120.63 million 5.27

Precision Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ rivals have a beta of 12.55, indicating that their average share price is 1,155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

