Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $14.43

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upland Software by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

