Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Issued By Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.56.

TSE:AIF opened at C$61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.29. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

