LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $13.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

