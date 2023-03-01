Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

MDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Get Modiv alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Stock Performance

About Modiv

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.