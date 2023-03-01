Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT at $11.83

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares in the company, valued at $149,264,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 261.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

