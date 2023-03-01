Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 2.6 %

GSBD opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.