Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $301.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $255.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

