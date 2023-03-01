Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Churchill Downs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Churchill Downs’ current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $245.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.29 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

