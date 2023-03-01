Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.
Redfin Stock Performance
Redfin stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of $813.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.20.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Redfin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
