LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

