Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOB opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

