Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $589.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

