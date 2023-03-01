American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.71. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

