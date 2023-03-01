Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

WTW opened at $234.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

