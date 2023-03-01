Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

COLD stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.94, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

