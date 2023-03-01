Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

