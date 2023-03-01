Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 23,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 14,012 put options.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Stories

