Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $151.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.79.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.