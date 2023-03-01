National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

SSL stock opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

