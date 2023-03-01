Encore Capital Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

