Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Issued By William Blair

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVERTEC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for EVERTEC’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.