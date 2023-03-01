Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of FOXF opened at $117.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $24,588,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 220,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

