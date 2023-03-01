Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Lifted by Analyst

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

TOL stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,251 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,163,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.