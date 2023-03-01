Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $2,317,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

