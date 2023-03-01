Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chimerix Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

