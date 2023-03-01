Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power Trading Up 0.5 %

IPWR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

