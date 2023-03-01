Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ideal Power Trading Up 0.5 %
IPWR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.