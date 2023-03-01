Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,524.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,303.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,037.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,548.89.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

