Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.