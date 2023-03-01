Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

