Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

