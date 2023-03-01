Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.99. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,555. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

