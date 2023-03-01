Ardelyx (ARDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

