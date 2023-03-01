Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$13.86 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.48 million, a PE ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.