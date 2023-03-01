Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Raised by Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

LUN stock opened at C$8.49 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

