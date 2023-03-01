National Bank Financial Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$14.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.53 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

