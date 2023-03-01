Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Shares of EIF opened at C$50.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

