Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,326,000 after purchasing an additional 320,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

