Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 over the last ninety days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

