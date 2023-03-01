Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

