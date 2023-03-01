Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $219.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.