Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $78.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

