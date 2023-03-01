Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $53.41 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

