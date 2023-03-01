Financial Contrast: Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) vs. thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Global Group and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Global Group and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $455.51 million 1.62 -$120.76 million $0.10 41.82 thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.11 -$137.49 million N/A N/A

Arrow Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 2.16% 6.94% 2.33%

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Arrow Global Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Global Group

(Get Rating)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Industrial Components segment produces slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for wind energy and various industrial applications. The Automotive Technology segment supplies chassis and powertrain components. The Steel Europe segment is involved in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Marine System segment deals with submarine and surface vessel construction and in maritime electronics and security technology. The Multi Tracks segment represents plant construction, powertrain and battery production lines, spring and stabilizer manufacturing, and the provision of technology for electrolysis plants. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.