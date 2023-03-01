Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Critical Analysis

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Enovix N/A -30.27% -25.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $78.00 million 2.32 $1.91 million N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 233.62 -$51.62 million ($1.14) -8.09

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enovix 0 0 12 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 195.06%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $27.92, indicating a potential upside of 202.78%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enovix beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

