Head to Head Review: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $8.53 billion 0.04 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Reinsurance $5.10 billion 0.06 $490.00 million $5.71 5.85

Brookfield Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

