Scotiabank Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$69.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

