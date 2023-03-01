Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) & Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Head to Head Comparison

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adagene and Unity Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Adagene alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $10.18 million 7.10 -$73.18 million N/A N/A Unity Biotechnology $4.78 million 13.36 -$60.72 million ($7.86) -0.57

Unity Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adagene.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adagene has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Adagene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Unity Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adagene and Unity Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Unity Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adagene currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.53%. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 655.56%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than Adagene.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and Unity Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Unity Biotechnology N/A -98.71% -47.93%

About Adagene

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody, which is in preclinical; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a CD20xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.