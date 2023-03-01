Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 5 22 0 2.81 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus price target of $1,871.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 456.34%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 10.41% 40.96% 13.75% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 4.77 $899.10 million $32.06 46.51 Reborn Coffee $3.09 million 3.73 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

