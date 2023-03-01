Head to Head Contrast: Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barclays and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 2 6 0 2.75 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 83.50%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Barclays.

This table compares Barclays and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 20.04% 6.81% 0.30% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barclays and Inter & Co, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.88 billion 1.09 $7.33 billion $1.45 5.83 Inter & Co, Inc. $3.65 billion 0.13 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Barclays beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International segment includes corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

