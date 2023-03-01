Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$67.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

